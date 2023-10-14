Silence is complicity

The OIC was established to protect Muslim-majority countries from external security threats. Right now, Palestine is under attack, and Israel has been launching its attacks for over a week now. The entire world is witnessing the atrocities of Israel on Palestine, and no single initiative has been taken so far to stop this bloodshed. Israel’s attacks on Gaza are getting even more barbaric. While no one has much hope from the West, the silence of the member states of the OIC is disappointing. Where are the powerful Arab nations which enjoy economic ties with the world’s superpowers? Why are they not speaking up?

Pakistan is said to be the only nuclear power in the Muslim world, but the country’s silence and cautious statements have abandoned people in Gaza. We also ask: where is the UN which is supposed to restore order? Palestine deserves help from countries all over the world, especially from the Muslim world. It is shameful that some countries have put their interests before that of Palestine.

Uzair Aftab

Sibi

*****

The ongoing war between Israel and Palestine has left Gaza out of fuel and energy. With more than a thousand deaths and countless injuries, hospitals in the city are now crumbling. The collapse of healthcare facilities will create an apocalyptic situation. There has to be some accountability of Israel. Power plants are closed due to fuel shortages.

Israel has made sure that Gazans are completely cut off from the world, ensuring that their voices and stories do not reach people who may raise their voice for them. While there are calls for evacuations, there is no way to escape the rain of bombs. It is on every country to raise its voice against this injustice and save Palestinians.

Amna Liaquat

Karachi

*****

Israel is playing such a barbaric and inhumane role in Gaza. It is using missiles, rockets and lethal chemical weapons on millions of Palestinians. Thousands of civilians – including a fairly large number of women and children – have been martyred and badly injured. Israel has also banned the supply of food, water, medicine and other life-saving material to Gaza. The area is under darkness because of merciless power cuts. Representatives of international media are also not allowed to enter the region. Resultantly, no one can provide any kind of help to the people who deserve to be saved.

Israel’s actions are war crimes; they violate the rules set by international law when it comes to launching a war. Surprisingly, no global organization has intervened to put an end to it. America’s role in the ethnic cleansing of Palestine has become super clear – it is extending financial support and war machinery to Israel and proudly telling the world that it stands with Israel. It is time for all Muslim-majority countries to speak up for Palestinians. The world should not let this genocide to happen.

Ghulam Shabir Siyal

Dadu