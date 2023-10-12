Right to education

The dismal state of education in Sindh calls for the undivided attention of the province’s education authorities. Different surveys suggest that thousands of government schools in the province are closed; those that are functional lack proper furniture, making it difficult for students to study comfortably. In Sindh’s rural areas, many government schools have not seen any repairs or maintenance for years. In some schools, children have to sit on the ground or under trees to get an education. Children from low-income families in Sindh struggle to access education because of these issues. Private schools, although an option, are costly and often provide subpar education. As a result, many children are unable to attend school. To improve the state of education at the government level, practical steps need to be taken urgently.

Azeem Hakro

Umerkot