Naqvi approves Safe City Authority project in Gujranwala

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited DHQ Hospital Gujranwala. During his visit, the chief minister inspected Gujranwala Teaching Hospital and Medical College.

He visited the pediatric ward located on the premises of the Child Protection Bureau. Upon arrival at DHQ Hospital, Mohsin Naqvi observed sewerage water and noted inadequate cleanliness. Patients at DHQ Hospital Gujranwala expressed their concerns. Due to the absence of a drip stand, relatives were compelled to hold the drip while standing by the patient's side. Attendants informed the CM that a fee of Rs300 was levied for changing patients' diapers.

During the visit, Mrs Tahira, an oppressed mother, appealed to the CM that due to the doctor's mistake, her daughter died, justice should be done. Expressing his dissatisfaction with the management at DHQ Hospital, the CM ordered an inquiry to be conducted by deputy commissioner Gujranwala. He also visited the dialysis centre, kidney ward, child ward, waiting area, and emergency block.

He inspected the relocated pediatric ward on the premises of the Child Protection Bureau. Commissioner Gujranwala arrived later, having been informed of the CM's visit.

Addressing the media, the CM announced the approval of the Safe City Authority project in Gujranwala. He stated that the project was started and slated for completion within 120 days. Additionally, land has been procured for the establishment of a university in Gujranwala, and construction will commence shortly. The road from Benazir Chowk, Gujranwala to Wahandu Interchange M3 link would be completed within the stipulated timeframe. Progress is under way on the road connecting Gujranwala to Lahore. The CM also visited Gujranwala Medical College and Teaching Hospital. He inspected the under-construction burn unit and instructed the secretary to expedite its operationalisation.

Meanwhile, the caretaker chief minister visited a private lab along with members of the health team. Mohsin Naqvi emphasised the imperative to upgrade the laboratories in government hospitals on the pattern of Chughtai Lab.

Meanwhile, the caretaker CM visited Gujranwala city, personally inspecting various civic amenities. He took immediate cognizance of the substandard condition of parks, the absence of beautification efforts, and irregular cleaning protocols within the city.

In light of these concerns, a stern warning was issued to DG PHA Gujranwala, emphasising the need for immediate rectification.