Woman among 4 killed in road mishap

MANSEHRA: Four persons including a woman were killed in a car and passenger coach collision on Hazara Expressway near University of Hazara on Monday.Rescue 1122 officials said that a car and passenger coach collided on Hazara Expressway near University of Hazara that left all occupants of the car dead.

The deceased were identified as Sajid Ali, Afasruddin, Umar Sadiq and a woman. The victims belonged to Chakesar in Shangla district.Soon after the accident, the teams and ambulances of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Kind Abdullah Hospital.