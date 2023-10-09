 
close
Monday October 09, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Free textbooks

October 09, 2023

Books are essential for every person and are beneficial in all walks of life. Unfortunately, many students enrolled in government schools across Sindh are yet to receive free textbooks. As a result, students are deprived of this fundamental resource and are facing many hurdles in their studies.

It is crucial for the provincial government to promptly and effectively address this issue and provide basic facilities in Sindh schools.

Mohsin Rustamani

Dadu