Books are essential for every person and are beneficial in all walks of life. Unfortunately, many students enrolled in government schools across Sindh are yet to receive free textbooks. As a result, students are deprived of this fundamental resource and are facing many hurdles in their studies.
It is crucial for the provincial government to promptly and effectively address this issue and provide basic facilities in Sindh schools.
Mohsin Rustamani
Dadu
