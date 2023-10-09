Corrupt contracting

One can clearly observe that buildings, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure built by the British over a century ago are still intact and strong. The infrastructure we build nowadays tends to crumble within a few years or even months. It is often alleged by various quarters that much of the budget for government schemes and projects is swallowed up by commissions, leaving little for the actual work.

The ground realities tend to support such allegations. My home district of Dadu is full of failed and poor quality roads and other such public infrastructure. No law-enforcement agency has been able to stop this phenomenon.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi