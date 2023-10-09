Corrupt contracting

One can clearly observe that buildings, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure built by the British over a century ago are still intact and strong. The infrastructure we build nowadays tends to crumble within a few years or even months. It is often alleged by various quarters that much of the budget for government schemes and projects is swallowed up by commissions, leaving little for the actual work.
The ground realities tend to support such allegations. My home district of Dadu is full of failed and poor quality roads and other such public infrastructure. No law-enforcement agency has been able to stop this phenomenon.
Gulsher Panhwer
Johi
The relentless rise in fuel costs has become a significant burden on the average citizen’s budget, and it is...
Electricity prices have increased once again and a significant increase in gas prices is also in the offing. These are...
Books are essential for every person and are beneficial in all walks of life. Unfortunately, many students enrolled in...
I had lodged a complaint against KE regarding excessive billing and an extension in the due date for payment of bills...
Fake or counterfeit medicines are being sold across the country. It is surprising that the government is failing to...
The country’s major cities are often plagued by traffic gridlock, resulting in wasted time, increased pollution, and...