Ragging report

Ragging, which refers to the hazing of new students, can be a significant problem in universities worldwide, including in Pakistan. It often involves physical, psychological and emotional humiliation of newcomers in front of others by their seniors. Ragging in all its forms has severe consequences on the physical, emotional, and psychological wellbeing of the victims. It compromises their ability to adapt to the university environment and can leave lasting scars. Moreover, it goes against the principles of respect, tolerance and inclusivity that are fundamental to education.

I am aware that many universities have taken steps to combat ragging by implementing anti-ragging policies and disciplinary measures. However the implementation of these policies is not consistent across all our universities. The government should take strict measures in order to ensure anti-ragging policies are being implemented and enforced in our universities.

Kashaf Ashraf

Tando Adam