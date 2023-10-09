Ragging report

Ragging, which refers to the hazing of new students, can be a significant problem in universities worldwide, including in Pakistan. It often involves physical, psychological and emotional humiliation of newcomers in front of others by their seniors. Ragging in all its forms has severe consequences on the physical, emotional, and psychological wellbeing of the victims. It compromises their ability to adapt to the university environment and can leave lasting scars. Moreover, it goes against the principles of respect, tolerance and inclusivity that are fundamental to education.
I am aware that many universities have taken steps to combat ragging by implementing anti-ragging policies and disciplinary measures. However the implementation of these policies is not consistent across all our universities. The government should take strict measures in order to ensure anti-ragging policies are being implemented and enforced in our universities.
Kashaf Ashraf
Tando Adam
The relentless rise in fuel costs has become a significant burden on the average citizen’s budget, and it is...
Electricity prices have increased once again and a significant increase in gas prices is also in the offing. These are...
Books are essential for every person and are beneficial in all walks of life. Unfortunately, many students enrolled in...
I had lodged a complaint against KE regarding excessive billing and an extension in the due date for payment of bills...
Fake or counterfeit medicines are being sold across the country. It is surprising that the government is failing to...
The country’s major cities are often plagued by traffic gridlock, resulting in wasted time, increased pollution, and...