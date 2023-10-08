CITY PULSE

Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023’ until today, bringing together seven international and 27 national theatre groups, with 45 shows, interactive workshops and talks. Contact 0300-0802391 for more information.

Frozen Melody 80.1

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition curated by Ayesha Waseem, Javeria Kazi and Shakaib Ahmed, and featuring works by multiple artists. Titled ‘Frozen Melody 80.1’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.

The Lost River and the Rising Sea

The AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an exhibition featuring a collection of documents, words and visuals from the edge of Cholistan by Sadia Salim. Titled ‘The Lost River and the Rising Sea’, the show will run at the gallery until October 19. Contact 0300-3618501 for more information.

Hip-Hop Fest

The Alliance Francaise Karachi is hosting a hip-hop workshop and performance. The workshop will be held at 5:30pm on October 9, and the performance at 8:30pm on October 10 at the AFK. Contact 021-35873402 for more information.

War Gardens

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Meherunnisa Asad and Studio Lel. Titled ‘War Gardens’, the show will run at the gallery until October 18. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.