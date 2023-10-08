Aiding refugees

Over time, many Afghan refugees have established their homes and businesses in Pakistan. Many also have a local spouse and/or have children who have been born and raised in Pakistan. The government’s directive for Afghan refugees to leave Pakistan by November 1 has placed these families in a heart-wrenching predicament.
Possible solutions may include extending deadlines, establishing pathways to obtain legal documentation, and providing support for integration and resettlement in both Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Dr Rehmat Aziz Khan Chitrali
Chitral
