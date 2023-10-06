JUIF files comments in SC practice, procedure law cases

Workers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) can be seen standing still holding the party flag. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) on Thursday filed written comments for the top court in cases pertaining to the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023.

JUI lawyer Kamran Murtaza submitted the reply on behalf of his client and prayed to the court to dismiss the petitions against the act. It said the said act is not against the Constitution, adding that parliament is the only forum that can introduce the law and amend it.

It further said that the act had not brought changes in the powers of the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Thursday filed an application in the Supreme Court, seeking permission to withdraw its review petition against the apex court judgment in the Faizabad sit-in case.

The MQM moved a miscellaneous plea in the Supreme Court aimed at seeking withdrawal of its review petition. It stated that the party and its coordination committee did not want any further proceedings in the review case.

The MQM has joined the Ministry of Defence, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) in filing pleas to withdraw their review appeals. AML chief Sheikh Rashid’s lawyer had filed a request for adjournment in the case.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had issued a notice on the absence of MQM’s lawyer during the hearing on September 28 and had asked the party to withdraw the application or continue the proceedings.

Several review petitions were filed against the verdict authored by now Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on February 6, 2019. This SC judgment had pertained to a sit-in staged by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan at Faizabad in 2017.