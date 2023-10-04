Serbia arrests chief suspect for Kosovo police killing

BELGRADE: Serbia arrested on Tuesday the suspected leader of a group of gunmen who killed a Kosovo police officer on September 24, the interior ministry said on Tuesday. Milan Radoicic was remanded in custody for 48 hours and handed to the Belgrade public prosecutor´s office, the ministry said in a statement, adding that police searched his flat and other properties. It did not say where he was arrested.
Radoicic, aged 45, is a businessman and former influential Kosovo Serb powerbroker. Formerly vice-president of the Serbian List (Srpska Lista), the main political grouping of Kosovo Serbs, he resigned from his post last week. He was questioned by Serbian police for the first time on Saturday.
