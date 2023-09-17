Sudan’s Burhan holds talks in Uganda

KAMPALA: Sudan’s de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan held talks on Saturday with Uganda’s veteran President Yoweri Museveni on his latest diplomatic foray abroad.
The Sudanese general was pictured meeting with Museveni at State House in the Ugandan town of Entebbe on what was described as a one-day working visit.
“They deliberated on bilateral and regional issues,” said a brief statement from the Ugandan presidency.
Sudan has been at war since April when fighting erupted between the regular army led by Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commanded by his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
Clashes around Khartoum’s military headquarters -- where Burhan had been holed up until last month -- had seen a brief two-week respite before flaring again, with the RSF showering it with artillery fire, residents said Saturday.
