Imran denied permission to speak to his sons. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD. The superintendent Attock jail has refused to allow former Prime Minister Imran Khan to hold talks with his sons on telephone or WhatsApp.

In his reply to Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, the Superintendent of Attock jail argued that jail rules do not allow accused persons facing charges under the Official Secrets Act to speak over the phone. The Attock Jail authorities submitted a reply to the contempt of court notice on Friday in the special court hearing the missing cipher case registered under the Official Secrets Act against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The Superintendent further contended that the court order permitting Khan to contact his sons was not violated. “According to the Prisoners Act, 1978, prisoners are not allowed to make calls on foreign telephone numbers,” he wrote.

The presiding judge then directed the jail superintendent to present his arguments on September 18 Monday before the court.

Imran has been in Attock jail since his arrest on August 5 after a trial convicted him in the Toshakhana case.

After the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended his sentence in the Toshakhana case, the authorities arrested him in the cipher case wherein he is in judicial custody till September 26.

Last month, he was granted permission by the special court, formed to hearcases registered under Official Secrets Act, to speak to his sons.However, on Monday he filed a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against the Attock jail superintendent for violating the court’s order and denying permission to speak to his sons over the phone.