Skyrocketing petroleum prices are breaking the backs of ordinary people. In such times, methods of transport that do not require fuel ought to be encouraged and facilitated. Cycling is one of them. The government and especially teachers should encourage young people to use cycles instead of bikes.
Not only are they safer but they will lower the impact of high fuel prices. The government will, of course, need to build bike paths in order to facilitate this option.
Sheikh Imran
Tank
