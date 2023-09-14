Interim PM for plan to improve GB communication infrastructure

In this photograph released on September 12, 2023, shows Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar standing in honour before a grave while on his visit to Gilgit-Baltistan. — X/@PakPMO

HUNZA: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to formulate a strategy to reconstruct and improve the communication infrastructure of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The interim prime minister, in a meeting with socio-political leaders of Hunza and visit to Hunar Kohn project of Karakorum Area Development Organisation (Kado), assured for early resolution of electricity-related issues faced by the region.

The delegation apprised Kakar of the issues pertaining to demand and supply of electricity in Hunza, allocation of additional seats for Hunza in the GB Assembly in proportion to the population and other matters.

The caretaker prime minister instructed for formulation of a strategy for generation of electricity in coordination with the power sector.

The GB’s political leadership briefed him about the challenges confronting the tourism sector of the region.

They requested Kakar to order establishment of aerial connectivity of different parts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The interim prime minister directed the GB chief secretary to utilise all-out resources for early resolution of the issues.

Kakar also visited the digital hub at Hunar Kohn project and rehabilitation center for special persons.

He lauded Kado’s services for the welfare of local population. While interacting with the freelancing students of Hunar Kohn project, he said the passion of GB youth for development was appreciable.

Former GB Governor Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan, ex-member of GB Assembly Rani Attiqa, members of GB Assembly Col (retd) Ubaidullah Baig and Dilshad Bano and other socio-political leaders attended the meeting.