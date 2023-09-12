Frequent power outages at the Hattar Industrial Estate in Haripur are adversely impacting production at steel re-rolling mills and many other industrial units for the last couple of weeks. The smooth functioning of our existing industry is crucial for the resolution of our economic crises.
Under current circumstances, our industry will struggle to run efficiently and at full capacity. Wapda must analyze the factors leading to the frequent power outages and loadshedding and fix the issue as soon as possible.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
