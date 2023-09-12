The carefree consumer

There have been several reports about efforts to reduce the theft of electricity. Whenever this matter is discussed, the large amount of revenue lost due to power theft is always highlighted. However, I would like to know how much is owed by the provincial and federal government agencies and institutions in terms of power bills. This is not technically theft but some of the bills are rarely paid on time, if at all. The federal and provincial governments should start cleaning their own slate and ensure that their offices clear the electricity bills from the allocated budgets on the due dates or lose their power connection as an ordinary person does.

Ayub Malik

Rawalpindi