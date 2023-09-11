A friend in need

China and Pakistan have signed an MoU titled ‘Provision of Goods Under South-South Cooperation for Addressing Climate Change’ at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing. It is heartening to learn that China is committed to supporting Pakistan’s endeavours to promote renewable energy sources and bolster its disaster management capabilities. The timely assistance provided by China to Pakistan during the climate-induced floods of 2022 stands as a testament to the strength of our bilateral relationship.
The enduring friendship between Pakistan and China has been evident in numerous situations. Such collaborations not only strengthen the bond between our nations but also pave the way for a brighter and more sustainable future for both countries.
Rahim Dad
Turbat
