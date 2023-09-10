Petrol pain

The rise in petrol prices has had a significant impact on the people. As someone who heavily relies on their personal vehicle for commuting and other essential needs, I believe it is crucial that we tackle this issue. With inflation affecting household expenses, the increasing cost of fuel has only worsened the strain on families as it will further increase the prices of goods and services.

I urge our policymakers to address this issue while considering its far-reaching consequences. It is essential that we collectively work towards finding solutions that alleviate the burden on citizens while promoting a sustainable future.

Adeeb Ali

Karachi