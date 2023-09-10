Petrol pain

The rise in petrol prices has had a significant impact on the people. As someone who heavily relies on their personal vehicle for commuting and other essential needs, I believe it is crucial that we tackle this issue. With inflation affecting household expenses, the increasing cost of fuel has only worsened the strain on families as it will further increase the prices of goods and services.
I urge our policymakers to address this issue while considering its far-reaching consequences. It is essential that we collectively work towards finding solutions that alleviate the burden on citizens while promoting a sustainable future.
Adeeb Ali
Karachi
The people of Pakistan are in a bind. Poverty, unemployment and political turmoil are out of control. The poor are...
In today’s digital age, there are lucrative opportunities for earning in dollars through social media and...
The resurgence of the rupee, after a period of steep decline, is the sort of outcome our governments need to deliver....
It is good to see that the government is launching crackdowns against gas and power thieves and smugglers. This will...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Sugar sells for around Rs200/kg in most cities: Sugar price hike triggers...
This refers to the letter ‘Pro-rich bias’ by Dr Najeeb A Khan. The writer has raised a pertinent question as to...