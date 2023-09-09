Arch, minarets removed from Ahmadi worship place

LAHORE: The arch and minarets of an Ahmadiyya place of worship in Shahdara Town here were removed on Friday.

This was the fourth such incident in the province since August 21, 2023 and the community blamed the police for it.

When contacted, the police said that to response to call on 15, they reached the site where a crowd of 200-250 people was present and agitating against the violation by the Ahmadiyya community. “Police just tried to engage both parties for a dialogue to avoid a law and order situation. Local religious leadership, including Ahmadiyya representatives, deliberated and decided to build a new wall in front of the minarets so that it could be then demolished by the Ahmadis but later decided not to raise a new wall and agreed on redesigning/demolishing the existing wall structure having minarets. The same was agreed upon by both sides and it was reconstructed through local labourers, called and put to work by the community.

“Both the parties requested police for presence at the spot for public management and crowd control till the completion of construction. Police neither forced anyone nor facilitated the construction or redesigning or demolished the wall having a minaret. The police rather ensured its presence just to avoid any clash between the two sides,” the police statement concluded.

A press statement issued by the Ahmadiyya community said, “We informed the police about the decision of the Lahore High Court and explained the place of worship had been constructed before 1947 but it did not have any effect.”

A statement issued Friday by the HRCP in this regard said, the destruction of part of worship place is a brazen violation of the recent Lahore High Court judgment. “According to the 2014 Supreme Court judgement, the police are supposed to protect the community’s right to practice its faith. The provincial government must hold the perpetrators accountable, repair the damage and ensure that this does not recur,” the statement said.