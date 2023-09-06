The current state of Pakistan’s economy has left many of its citizens facing severe hardships. The issue at hand, high inflation, has not only driven up the cost of living but has also prompted a significant number of Pakistanis to seek better opportunities abroad. According to reports, Pakistan’s inflation rate has averaged 8.26 per cent from 1957 until 2023, with an alarming peak of 37.97 per cent in May 2023. This dramatic increase in the cost of essential goods and services has made it incredibly difficult for the average citizen to make ends meet.

If this situation persists, there is a genuine risk of Pakistan facing economic turmoil and potentially even bankruptcy. It is incumbent upon the government to take immediate and effective measures to address this crisis by stabilizing inflation and pursuing economic policies that encourage investment, job creation, and economic growth. The responsible management of loans is also crucial.

Rahim Dad

Turbat