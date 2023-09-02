Blocking traffic

How come wherever there is an intersection or a U-turn one sees pushcart vendors, motorcycles, pickup trucks, etc occupying the road? One such location is the U-turn near Tehzeeb Bakers on the GT Road Sawan Camp, Rawalpindi. Almost at all times during the day, almost 40 per cent of the road by parked vehicles and pushcart vendors.
The traffic police is requested to ensure that the pushcart vendors, taxis, motorcycles, pickup trucks, etc find a place to park so that there is no needless traffic congestion.
Syed Hussein El-Edroos
Islamabad
I condemn the hike in fuel prices and electricity bills in the strongest words. People who listen to the IMF and...
I think it is our duty to hold those in positions of authority and power accountable for their deeds and choices. It...
Despite ongoing protests against inflated electricity bills, the nation has been hit by a double-whammy in the form of...
Electricity bills have shot up over the past few months and the trend shows no signs of abating. As a result, most...
Cardiovascular diseases encompass a range of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels, including conditions...
Yet another day has brought yet more depressing news. Petrol and diesel prices have been massively increased by the...