Blocking traffic

How come wherever there is an intersection or a U-turn one sees pushcart vendors, motorcycles, pickup trucks, etc occupying the road? One such location is the U-turn near Tehzeeb Bakers on the GT Road Sawan Camp, Rawalpindi. Almost at all times during the day, almost 40 per cent of the road by parked vehicles and pushcart vendors.

The traffic police is requested to ensure that the pushcart vendors, taxis, motorcycles, pickup trucks, etc find a place to park so that there is no needless traffic congestion.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad