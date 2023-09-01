Major revamping in LDA: Two CTPs appointed against one in Town Planning Wing

LAHORE:In a major development, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has revamped its Town Planning Wing and appointed two Chief Town Planners against one.

Sources in LDA revealed that the move was under discussion for the past several months and has surprised the officers and field staff of the Town Planning Wing after it was executed on Thursday.

Officials said other than the above-mentioned decision, several other transfers and postings were also made in the Town Planning and Metropolitan Wings. As per the office orders, Shakeel Anjum Minhas, who was serving as the Chief Town Planner (CTP) was removed from his seat and was directed to report to the administration wing till further orders.

A separate notification was issued by the LDA DG for the appointment of two new CTPs, which read as “in exercise of powers conferred upon him vide Clause No. 20 of the Delegation of Powers of the Director General, LDA, has been pleased to approve the re-designation of the seat of Chief Town Planner, LDA (BS-19) as Chief Town Planner-1, LDA (BS-19), and the creation of the seat of Chief Town Planner-ll, LDA (BS-19), respectively, with immediate effect.”

As per the office order, consequent upon the aforementioned re-designation of seat, Ms Sidra Tabassum, Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18), LDA (SAP Code: 80), presently working as Director Town Planning (Zone-III), LDA, is hereby transferred and posted as Chief Town Planner-1, LDA (in her own pay and scale). Moreover, the officer will hold the additional charge of the post of Director Town Planning (Zone-III), LDA (in her own pay and scale).

Similarly, consequent upon the aforementioned creation of seat, Azhar Ali, Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18), LDA (SAP Code: 89), presently working as Director Town Planning (Zone-V), LDA, is hereby transferred and posted as Chief Town Planner-II, LDA (in his own pay and scale). Moreover, the officer will hold the additional charge of the post of Director Town Planning (Zone-V), LDA (in his own pay and scale).

The order further said that the CTP-I will look after the affairs of Directorate of Town Planning (Zone-l), Directorate of Town Planning (Zone-II) and Directorate of Town Planning (Zone-III) while the CTP-II will be the head of Directorate of Town Planning (Zone-IV), Directorate of Town Planning (Zone-V) and Directorate of Town Planning (Zone-VII).

In another order, transfers/postings were hereby notified with immediate effect: Asad-uz-Zaman, Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18), LDA (SAP Code: 2074), presently working as Director Town Planning (Zone-II), LDA (in his own pay and scale), was hereby transferred and directed to report to the Directorate of Administration, LDA.

Ahmad Saeed Sultan, Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18), LDA (SAP Code: 305), presently working in the Directorate of Sports Complexes, LDA, is hereby transferred and posted as Director Town Planning (Zone-II), LDA (in his own pay and scale).

Sanya Rashid, Deputy Director (Town Planning/BS-18), LDA presently working in the E-Khidmat Portal was transferred and posted in DTP-II while Atiq-ur-Rehman, Assistant Director (Town Planning/BS-17) working as Deputy Director was transferred from DTP-II and posted as Deputy Director E-Khidmat Portal.

In another office order, Humaira Sharif, Deputy Director working as Director Record Management was transferred and posted as Director Housing-IV while Ali Bin Sohail, Director Housing IV was transferred and posted as Director Housing X and Ms Rabail Butt, Director Housing Zone X was transferred and posted as Director Housing Zone IV.