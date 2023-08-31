The ‘special’ ones

In the early 1990s I travelled to Karachi and stayed with relatives. Upon enquiring, I learnt that my relative’s electricity bill was Rs1400. I was a bit surprised by this as he had three to four ACs on all the time whereas I had only one AC which I used sparingly but would end up getting a bill around Rs1400 as well.

A few years later while travelling with colleagues, the topic of electricity bills came up. One of them claimed that he did not have to pay for electricity as his brother-in-law was working for WAPDA so the whole neighbourhood was not paying anything. If we are heavily indebted today it is because a few people are given special treatment and we waste money beyond reason.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad