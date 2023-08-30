JI moves SC for holding general elections in 90 days

Siraj ul Haq addresses a protest rally in Karachi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court for directing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold general elections within 90 days from the date of dissolution of national and provincial assemblies as provided in Article 224(2) of the Constitution.

The JI through its Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch filed a petition in the apex court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, making ECP, Secretary Interior and chief secretaries of the four provinces as respondents.

It is the third petition filed in the apex court for holding general elections. Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as well as the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) also moved the apex court for the same purpose.

The JI prayed to apex court to direct the ECP to hold general elections in 90 days after the national and provincial assemblies have been dissolved.

It further prayed that the ECP may be directed to notify the Election Programme according to Section 57(2) of the Election Act, 2017 for the general elections to the National and provincial assemblies as required by the Constitution and relevant laws.

The JI also prayed the apex court that the caretaker government may kindly be directed that by exercising its powers under Article 243(1) of the Constitution and other enabling provisions of law in that behalf discharge its constitutional duties, providing assistance as required by ECP for holding the general elections.