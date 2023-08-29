Posters in Delhi’s slum threaten Muslims, tell them to leave or face consequences

Activists of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wave party flags in Howrah on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, on January 31, 2021. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Posters were pasted on the walls of a few shops in a slum in Gurugram, suburb of New Delhi, asking Muslims to leave the place by Monday or face consequences.

According to Indian wire service the area is in the vicinity of Indian Union capital New Delhi. It is in the southwest of New Delhi and known as a financial and technology hub. The posters came up at a slum in Sector 69 of the town a day before Monday’s call by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) led groups for a ‘shobha yatra’ to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh which was disrupted by the communal clashes in July.

The VHP is an arm of the ruling BJP of Modi. In a complaint registered in this regard, a resident of the area Mojed said that he found the poster on the wall of his tea shop a day earlier in morning. The Muslims from Nuh have escaped to Rajasthan. Mojed has stated that the poster carried the names of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal and asked all Muslims to vacate leave by Monday or be ‘responsible for their death’. However, the complainant suspected one Aseef of falsely planting the poster to threaten him and ‘incite violence’ in the area.

The VHP, meanwhile, denied any connection with the posters and demanded action against those trying to defame it. In his complaint, Mojed, a native of West Bengal who currently resides in the slum area opposite Tulip white society in Sector 69, said he found the poster on the wall of his tea shop on Sunday morning. According to police, he however, said he suspected that Aseef pamphlet with the names of VHP and Bajrang Dal on it. ‘Aseef runs a scrap shop in Sector 69. He had threatened me three to four days ago and also abused me with cattiest remarks’, Mojed said in his complaint. Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 294 (abusing), 188 (disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) on Sunday. “We are verifying the role of the accused Aseef and he will be arrested soon”, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Charan Singh, the investigating officer.

In another deplorable incident Neha Public School in Khabbupur village in Uttar Pardesh’s Muzaffarnagar where a Muslim student was slapped by his classmates on the instructions of the teacher remained closed for the third day on Monday. It also said a large number of people were continuously visiting the school.

Uttar Pradesh government’s Basic Shiksha Adhikari Shubham Shukla told media that the school was served a show cause notice on Saturday and it has been asked to submit its reply on Monday on the issue of its affiliation. On Friday, a video of school teacher Tripta Tyagi had gone viral in which she asked students of Class II to slap their Muslim classmate for allegedly not doing his homework, triggering widespread condemnation. A case was registered against Tyagi on Saturday under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s family. Tyagi, had, however, admitted getting the student slapped by his classmates was wrong, but said it was because she was physically challenged and was not able to stand up and reach the student.