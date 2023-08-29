5.2 magnitude quake jolts parts of KP

ISLAMABAD: A strong earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale hit Peshawar, and adjoining areas on early Monday morning. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, a moderate earthquake having 5.2 magnitude on Richter scale jolted Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Malakand, Lower Dir, Mardan and other adjoining areas, a private news channel reported.
The earthquake’s epicentre was Afghanistan’s Hindukash region, the depth of the earthquake was 184km. The people left their houses and offices in panic and started reciting Kalm-a-Tayyaba. No report of casualty or damage to property was received from any part of the province.
