BCCI president to visit Pakistan to watch Asia Cup matches

Newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny speaks with others in Mumbai on October 18, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to three officials of The Board of Control for Cricket in India, including President Roger Binni, and his vice Rajiv Shukla for Asia Cup.

Sources said the Indian cricket board had requested to grant visas to its seven officials. Three officials who were issued visas include President BCCI Roger Binni, Vice President BCCI Rajiv Shukla and Executive Assistant BCCI Muhammad Akram. The Pakistan

HC is also likely to issue visa to Secretary BCCI Jay Shah. Meanwhile, President and Vice President BCCI have confirmed their visit to Pakistan. Roger Binni said that he would reach Pakistan along with Rajiv Shukla on September 04. During their visit to Pakistan, they would watch Asia Cup matches and attend state dinner. Binni hoped that his visit would revive cricket ties between Pakistan and India.

Pak-India matches are bigger events than Ashes, which pull huge crowds, he said.

Binni would be first President BCCI to visit Pakistan in 18 years. Last time, the then President BCCI visited Pakistan in 2005 for Asian Cricket Council camp.