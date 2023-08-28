IG listens to police official’s problems

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited Sheikhupura and Sahiwal and heard the problems of the personnel.
He issued instructions on improving service delivery and pinned rank badges to the recently promoted officers and personels. While speaking on the occasion, IG Punjab directed that provision of justice to the people without discrimination should be ensured.
He said that the welfare of police employees is the first priority and measures are being taken with the income of welfare projects. He gave Okara Constable Imtiaz Ali a reward of Rs2 lakh and a certificate of appreciation for his best performance against criminals.
