Six killed as van falls off bridge in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Six people, including two women, were killed and another seven sustained injuries when a passenger van heading from the Battagram district to Mansehra fell off a bridge in Hathimera area here on Saturday.

The accident occurred when the driver lost control over the steering wheel when a tyre of the van burst. It fell off the bridge, causing the death of six people. The accident left another seven passengers injured.

Soon after the accident, local people and teams from the Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and pulled out the dead and injured from the ditch. The bodies and injured were taken to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital in Mansehra. Four of the deceased were identified as Amanullah, Sadiqullah, Hussan Taj and Abdul Raqeeb. The injured included Ghulam Nabi, Mohammad Sufian, Aalia Bibi, Tasleem Shah, Taj Mohammad and two others.