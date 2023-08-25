Committee formed to examine LG&CD record

LAHORE:Under the guidance of the Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir, a comprehensive strategy has been devised by the Local Govt & Community Development Dept to eradicate corruption. A three-member committee has been constituted to scrutinise department matters.

The municipal officers from the planning offices of the nine zones of Lahore have been instructed to provide a complete record of the initial three months of the ongoing fiscal year. This record will encompass details of illegal constructions, notices issued by the local govt department, FIRs, and demolished and sealed buildings. Additionally, details of approved and unapproved maps for commercial, residential, and industrial constructions in all zones of the city, along with an assessment of revenues and fees collected in the past three months are being evaluated. On the orders of the minister, a committee comprising senior officers of the department will review all these records to determine the accuracy and completeness of the information obtained from the planning offices. The three-member committee will also examine instances of negligence on the part of officials based on the review of records. It will also be checked how many maps of commercial, residential and industrial constructions in various zones of Lahore have been granted during the past three months, as well as the reasons behind any rejections. The legality of the approved building plans will also be scrutinised by the committee.