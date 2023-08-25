Broken system

The inefficiencies and mismanagement of government-owned distribution companies (DISCOs) have resulted in electricity defaulters amassing debt in the billions and causing receivables to soar. These debts not only signify the financial challenges faced by DISCOs but have also led to undue burdens on conscientious consumers. It seems unjust that while businesses default on payments without repercussions, the regular customers might have to bear the brunt of this mismanagement in the form of increased tariffs or disrupted services.

This continuous growth in receivables inevitably jeopardizes the income of DISCOs and the overall financial health of the sector. It is evident that this crisis requires a multipronged approach. Better management, stringent policies, and a renewed focus on service delivery are crucial. The federal government should not only prioritize the recovery of these outstanding amounts but also take measures to prevent such a scenario from recurring. Ensuring transparent billing processes, cracking down on meter tampering, and introducing efficient collection systems might be a start.

Faiz Paracha

Islamabad