PM to address UNGA on Sept 22

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar while interacting with business community on August 23, 2023. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will visit the US next month to represent Pakistan in the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) summit. The PM Secretariat has mentioned 18th to 23rd September for the visit. The prime minister will be among the guests who will attend US President Joe Biden’s traditional reception on the inaugural day of the summit.

Biden and Jill Biden will host the reception at the American Museum of National History adjacent to the UN Headquarters in Manhattan. A small delegation will accompany the prime minister including Foreign Minister Syed Jalil Abbas Jilani, Information and Broadcasting Minister Murtaza Solangi, Climate Changes and Law and Parliamentary and Water Resources Affairs Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam and Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Qazi.

Prime Minister Kakar has been allocated the slot for addressing the UN summit on Sept 22 and he would return the same day after delivering his speech. Meanwhile, sources hinted that the prime minister would undertake a brief visit of Saudi Arabia and the UAE before proceeding to the United States.