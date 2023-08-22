France sizzles in late summer ‘heat dome’

PARIS: Millions of people in France sweated through a late summer heatwave on Monday, with record temperatures expected in the wine-growing Rhone valley region and a forest fire blazing in the southeast.

Temperatures are expected to peak on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the most intense heat in the southern parts of the country where the mercury is already pushing past 40 degrees Celsius.

Health authorities have placed roughly half of the 96 departments in mainland France on the second-highest heat warning level, with some areas around the Rhone set to be placed in the maximum red category on Tuesday.

“Some records could be broken, notably on Tuesday in the Rhone valley with 40-42C expected,” national weather service Meteo France said. The heatwave is “intense and long-lasting” and “particularly late in the season”, it added, with a period of high pressure creating a “heat dome” over the country.

After a suffocating summer of record temperatures and forest fires in 2022, France had for the most part experienced a typical holiday period this year, escaping the intense heat that scorched southern Europe in July.

The current highs are the hottest of the season, Meteo France said. Many people headed to municipal swimming pools, fountains or the beach to cool off. “We went to the pool, so it was a cheap and easy way to fight the heat,” Nathalie Chopin told AFP in the southeastern city of Lyon.