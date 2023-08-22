The Supreme Court building in Islamabad can be seen. — SC website

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has fixed hearing on August 23 (tomorrow) into the appeal filed by PTI chief Imran Khan challenging the order of Islamabad High Court, which rejected his appeal seeking transfer of Toshakhana reference against him to another court.

A three-member Special Bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel will hear the appeal of Imran Khan.

He prayed the apex court to convert this petition into an appeal against the order passed by the Islamabad High Court single bench led by Chief Justice Amir Farooq on August 4.

The court had ruled that as per verdicts of the high courts in similar matters, a case could only be shifted to an alternative court on the basis of solid reasons. The court had ruled that Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar would hear the case.

However, the court had declared the Sessions Court’s maintainability verdict as “void”. IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq gave the court’s ruling on eight petitions of the chairman PTI after arguments by both parties.

In his petition, the chairman PTI submitted that the impugned judgement was not warranted by law, contending that the order had been passed in breach of his fundamental rights.