2 women gang-raped in different incidents

Islamabad : Two young women including a university student have been gang-raped in two different incidents in the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town and Hummak police stations.

The relevant police have arrested suspects involved in the gang rapes and initiated investigation, police said.

In the first incident, the alleged rapists intoxicated the victim, took her to a vacant house and gang raped there. The victim lodged a complaint with the Shahzad police station saying that she is student and has routine relations with her colleague Bilal Zaman as a university fellow, adding that they usually took tea together in the university canteen but on the day of occurrence one Walid, a close friend and relative of Zaman came in the university to meet him and offered some cold drinks that Zaman accepted and asked her to join them for cold drink party.

She said that they rode on Walid’s car, but on their way to a restaurant, they gave her a tin of cold drink and she went unconscious, later when she came in senses, she found herself stripped in a room of a house. They were making her nude video, she said and added that they threatened her that they would upload the video on social media if she denies to maintaining relations with them and they blackmailed her for 6 months. The police have lodged first information report (FIR) against the alleged rapists under sections 384/292-C/337-J/375-A and 292-A and arrested them. In another incident, the Hummak police have lodged FIR on the complaint of a young woman who was gang raped by four people under section 376 PPC and arrested them.