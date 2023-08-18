Financial woes

Inflation has been gradually building up since last year and has now become a worldwide phenomenon. For a developing country like Pakistan, the abnormal rise in inflation has endangered its economic stability. There are various factors that contribute to price hikes. Besides political reasons, natural phenomena like unfavourable weather conditions which affect food production also lead to a shortage of commodities in the market.
As production costs rise, profiteers get a perfect excuse to increase their prices significantly. Developed countries follow the rule of increasing exports and decreasing imports of goods and services to mitigate the effects of inflation. People also start using local products to reduce the import bill. Pakistan needs to do something similar to handle the recent wave of inflation.
Jai Kumar Malhi
Hyderabad
Imran Khan, the man who led Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup glory was missing from a tribute video shared by the PCB on...
Wednesday brought sad news for most Pakistanis when they learnt about another case of torture of a minor maid....
On August 16, multiple churches were vandalized in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala over blasphemy allegations. Quaid-e-Azam,...
Whatever the provocation, there is absolutely no justification for the criminal vandalism in Jaranwala, Faisalabad...
An enraged mob in Faisalabad vandalized multiple churches and scores of homes on Wednesday. Instead of controlling the...
On the occasion of Independence Day, the Pakistan Cricket Board released a video celebrating the history of cricket,...