Expensive vacations

A famous tourist spot, Gorakh Hills, is located in the Kirthar Mountains, a few kilometres away from Dadu, Sindh. The hill station is an amazing place for tourism. But the road leading to the place is quite poor, and it is not easy for people to travel on this road. This is a reason why prices of several food items are high at the Gorakh Hills. Eateries have to cover the expense incurred in transportation of food items, and they sell items at inflated prices. A Rs90 water bottle is sold at Rs300.

Hundreds of tourists have complained that such exorbitant prices deter them from having a good time during their holidays. Sindh’s tourism department must intervene and put an end to such practices.

Umair Ahmad

Wahi Pandhi