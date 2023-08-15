Country will emerge as rapidly progressing state: COAS

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Muneer can be seen in this picture. — ISPR/File

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Muneer has predicted with confidence that Pakistan has bright future and maintained that work with dedication and will to achieve purpose, would pave the way for accomplishing the ideal.

He was having informal chat with the newsmen at the Presidency on Monday where change of hands of power took place through administration of oath by the caretaker prime minister. The General who was pleasantly disposed and confident in expression of his views reminded that country wouldn’t only overcome difficult phase soon but emerge as a rapidly progressing state with the blessing of Allah Almighty and through tireless efforts of its resilient people.

The Army Chief who came to the Presidency along Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, appeared fresh despite he had returned from Kakul in the wee hours of the day after delivering his momentous address in the annual Independence Day Drill.

The guests of the oath taking ceremony profusely lauded his address which was contained and decorated with verses from the Holy Quran. The Kakul Academy parade was performed this year in more impressive fashion. General Syed Asim Muneer who is viewed as architect of gigantic plan for development and progress of the country through agriculture, IT development, mining and simple networking for domestic and foreign investment on huge scale with coordination of the government.

The scheme will help Pakistan to rid of securing loan phenomenon and bring about economic comfort for the country and its people. The army will play major role to facilitate the projects and for the reason, it was understood that confidence of the Army Chief was much elevated. He kept on asking the guests to pray for the success of the efforts for the well-being of the country.

General Asim Muneer avoided mingling up with the guests but he kept shaking hands with the guests in the corridor with broad smile and pleasantly. As the Army Chief moved ahead towards elevators, a newsman questioned President Arif Alvi who suddenly came across, that would he like to call it a day on expiry of his tenure on September 9 or would stick to the office, the President was flabbergasted on the question and parried the query by requesting the questioner that kindly pray for betterment and God will do good.

A guest who was standing close to the president intervened and reminded that the president would stay in office as long his successor is elected. On this the query was repeated, the president said that there is lacking in prayers and kindly keep praying things would be alright. Prima facie, President Arif Alvi didn’t want to entertain the question about his quitting on completion of his tenure.