Killer roads

This refers to the letter ‘Unpoliced traffic’ (Aug 13) by Tabish Feroz. The writer highlights one of the critical issues that the people of Turbat face. The absence of traffic police personnel on busy streets is a main factor behind a significant number of road accidents in the city.

Many people have either lost their precious lives or been injured in such accidents. The authorities concerned must address this challenging issue for the safety of residents.

Abdul Sattar

Turbat