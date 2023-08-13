2,000 litres of liquor confiscated in crackdown

Rawalpindi Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a drug pusher and recovered 2,000-liter liquor from his possession during a crackdown here Saturday.
According to a police spokesman, Taxila police held liquor supplier Muhammad Ali and 2,000 litres of liquor from his custody.
Police have registered a case against him and started an investigation.
SP (Potohar) appreciated the performance of the police team he said that the accused who poisoned the veins of the young generation cannot escape from the grip of the law, and the crackdown against drug and liquor suppliers will be continued without any discrimination, he added.
