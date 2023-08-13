Unpoliced traffic

The lack of traffic police in Turbat has become a major problem for its residents. There is also a lack of road signs, creating difficulties for commuters. As a result, a great number of accidents are occurring, leading to many deaths and injuries.
The authorities must address this matter and introduce more traffic police in the city in order to ensure the safety of its residents.
Tabish Feroz
Turbat
