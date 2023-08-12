Ex-IGP’s brother killed after being kidnapped in Tank

TANK: The brother of a former inspector general of police (IGP) was killed after being kidnapped by unidentified persons in Pathar area of Tank district on Friday.

Sources said that Malik Ghulam Habib Mehsud, who was the brother of KP’s former IGP Salahuddin Mehsud, was riding a motorcycle along with a gunman near his house in Pathar area when unidentified persons opened fire on them. As a result, the gunman was injured, who was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan in critical condition, where he died. Subsequently, the attackers riding motorcycles kidnapped Malik Habib. Soon after learning about the development, the police started a search operation to hunt down the kidnappers.

However, the body of Malik Habib was later found at Manzai area in Tank. He had been shot dead.

Malik Habib was the brother of former IGP Salahuddin Mehsud. He had served as a nazim in the local government.

District Police Officer (DPO), Tank, Waqar Ahmed told reporters at a press conference that the police tried to stop the suspicious motorcycle. He said that the kidnappers were taking Malik Habib to an unknown place on a motorcycle when SHO Gomal Asghar Wazir, who was traveling in a car on the same road, spotted them.

He said that on seeing the cops, the attackers opened fire on the police vehicle and fled the scene.

The official said that later the body of Malik Ghulam Habib Mehsud was found near Manzai area.

The armed men opened fire on the car of SHO Asghar Wazir, he said.

The car was hit by bullets, but the cops escaped unhurt, he said, adding that during the exchange of fire, one attacker was injured, but he could not be arrested.