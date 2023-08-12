What about us?

This letter refers to the news report ‘Transfer of vehicles: Excise Dept simplifies biometric procedure’ (August 10, 2023). Biometric verification is fine for those under 60 years of age but in the case of senior citizens their fingerprints often do not show up on the biometric devices.
Do the powers that be ever consider the problems of senior citizens or do they think that they’ll never grow old?
Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh
Lahore
