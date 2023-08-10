Probe into allegations against KUST VC ordered

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali has directed the Governor’s Inspection Team to probe the complaints against alleged victimization and administrative harassment by Vice-Chancellor Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) Prof Dr Sardar Khan and submit him a report within 15 days.

A letter sent to the chairman of the inspection team from the Governor’s Secretariat said that several issues had been reported to the governor, who is also chancellor of the university, by various staff members of Kohat University of Science and Technology.

The letter asked the team to probe and submit a self-contained report along with recommendations to him within a fortnight.The issues, pointed out in the letter, pertained to alleged irregularities and corruption done during the tenure of Prof Dr Sardar Khan as vice- chancellor KUST. White-paper about the alleged irregularities and corruption was enclosed with the letter.

Complaints have also been levelled against alleged victimisation and administrative harassment by the vice-chancellor. An appeal has also been made to the chancellor against de-notification of certain members from the university’s syndicate. Written statement by certain staff members has also been affixed with the letter, which stated: “In view of these issues, it is directed to kindly take further necessary action as desired by the governor/chancellor.”