Population bomb

Pakistan’s first-ever digital census has revealed a total population of 241.49 million, growing at a rate of 2.55 per cent. This raises serious concerns about the rapid population increase and its implications. The country’s scarce resources are depleting rapidly, leading to a rise in poverty levels and a lack of job opportunities. The swift population growth is also putting immense strain on Pakistan’s finite resources, exacerbating scarcity issues and causing environmental degradation. This hinders progress as limited resources are distributed among a growing population, leading to a decline in per capita income.

It is crucial for the population department to take this matter seriously and implement effective strategies. Developing a clear population policy is essential for achieving sustainable development. By controlling population growth, the country can manage its resources more effectively and improve the living standards of its citizens.

Mukesh Raja

Thar