Interviews for Nepra chief begin today

ISLAMABAD: The government will Monday (today) begin interviewing the 24 shortlisted candidates for the Nepra chairman.

The new chairman will regulate the Rs3.28 trillion power sector for four years.

The slot has been vacant since August 4, 2023 after the retirement of Tauseef H Farooqi.

“Soon after the completion of the interview process, a list of three shortlisted candidates would be sent to the prime minister for selection of one name as the Nepra chairman,” a top official of the Cabinet Division told The News.

The 4-member selection committee headed by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Mr Sardar Ayaz Sadiq comping secretary of Cabinet Division as a member, Additional Secretary, of Cabinet Division as a member, the Additional Secretary of Establishment Division as a member, and a co-opted member having domain knowledge of power sector as a member will start interviewing the shortlisted candidates today (Monday). The candidates are: Eng, Mazar Iqbal, Mr Anwar Malik DG (M&E), Mr Hammad Amer Hashmi, Mr Waseem Mukhtar Amjad Ali Khan, Mr Shahid Saud-ul-Hassan, Mr Kamran Riaz, Mr Aftab Riaz, Mr Naweed Illahi Shaikh, Mr Anwar Malik, Mr Irfan Rafique, Barrister Asghar Khan, Mr Azhar Khadim, Mr Gul Nabi Syed, Mr Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, Mr Abid Latif Lodhi, Mr Imtiaz Hussian, Mr Imtiaz Ali Shah, Mr Tahir Moeen, Mr Syed Tanveer Jafri, Mr Salman Amin, Mr Sajid Akram, Mr Natasha Jehagir Khan, Mr Maria Rafique and Mr Jawad Ahmed Mangi.

The committee will shortlist three candidates out of the 24 candidates for Prime Minister to select one for the NEPRA chairman post. As per the advertisement, the eligible candidates for the post of the Chairman NEPRA should be having a maximum age limit of 59 years with a qualified professional graduation from an internationally recognized institution having experience of not less than 12 years in relevant fields, including law, business, engineering, finance, chartered accountancy or economics preferably in the electricity power services business are. The candidates must have strong interpersonal skills, strong oral and written communication skills with leadership qualities as a team builder and the ability to develop positive long-term relationships with consumers, relevant federal government agencies, and provincial governments and experience of senior-level policy-making and strategy formulation along with the experience in dealing with public sector utility organization.