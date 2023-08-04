When more means less

We are living in an information age, yet paradoxically, it is not an age of knowledge. The advent of social media has unleashed an overload of information and disinformation, bombarding us with a constant stream of useless feeds, shorts, reels, statuses, updates and tweets that are designed to captivate and waste our time. This abundance of content has diminished the value of genuine knowledge, which arises from the thoughtful synthesis of information. What’s more concerning is how social media platforms have the power to shape our perception of reality through personalized algorithms, creating echo chambers and reinforcing our existing beliefs.

As Cathy O’Neil eloquently describes in her book ‘Weapons of Math Destruction’, these pernicious feedback loops can distort our understanding of the world, leading us to believe in absurd and baseless conspiracy theories. In such challenging times, we must actively seek wisdom and develop the vision to distinguish right from wrong, enabling us to navigate through the overwhelming noise and uncover the truth.

Hussam Mehboob

Rawalpindi