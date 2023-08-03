Caring for a newborn

Breastfeeding is an essential practice that guarantees the survival and wellbeing of infants throughout their lives. It provides numerous health benefits and optimal nutrition and contributes to cognitive development.

Breastfeeding (mentioned in religious text as well) has been recognized as the best care for newborns, offering protection against diseases and providing a strong foundation for a healthy future. However, despite its significance, challenges persist in promoting and sustaining breastfeeding practices in Pakistan and around the world.

Breastmilk is nature’s perfect source of nourishment for newborns. Giving a baby breastmilk within the first hour of life significantly enhances their chances of survival and good health. It acts as a natural vaccine, protecting infants from diseases, viruses and bacterial infections during this vulnerable period. Physicians laud breastmilk for its nearly perfect mix of nutrients, making it the ideal sustenance for newborns.

Research highlights the irreplaceable benefits of breastfeeding. Infants who are breastfed have significantly lower risks of diseases like pneumonia and diarrhoea compared to those who are not. Immediate breastfeeding within the first 24 hours after birth can reduce a newborn’s mortality risk by 80 per cent. Breastfed children have six times greater chances of survival in their early months and are 14 times less likely to die in the first six months compared to non-breastfed children.

To ensure the nutritional status, growth and development of infants, it is recommended to exclusively breastfeed them for the first six months. Complementary foods should be introduced afterward while continuing breastfeeding up to two years and beyond. These practices have a profound impact on a child’s health, reducing stunting and cognitive deficiencies in young children.

Despite the proven benefits of breastfeeding, Pakistan faces challenges in promoting this crucial practice. Currently, only five out of 10 babies are breastfed within the first hour of birth, and just 48 per cent of newborns are exclusively breastfed for the first six months. The increasing trend of bottle-feeding and reliance on formula milk poses a significant threat to children’s wellbeing. The maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate in Pakistan remain high, emphasizing the urgency to address this issue.

The World Health Assembly under the UN has set targets to encourage breastfeeding, and the government of Pakistan is committed to achieving these global objectives. Legislation and amendments have been made at the federal and provincial levels to promote breastfeeding. However, there is a shared responsibility among all segments of society to support the government’s efforts in promoting breastfeeding.

The theme ‘Enabling breastfeeding: making a difference for working parents’ for World Breastfeeding Week emphasizes strengthening support for breastfeeding across different levels of society. Ensuring a breastfeeding-friendly environment involves collaboration from governments, health systems, media, opinion leaders, workplaces and communities. Creating awareness about the benefits of early initiation and continued breastfeeding for up to two years is crucial for combating malnutrition and promoting a healthy society.

Breastfeeding serves as a lifeline for babies’ survival and wellbeing. It is a practice backed by science, religious teachings and global health recommendations. To ensure a healthy and prosperous future, it is imperative to encourage and support breastfeeding practices.

Governments, healthcare professionals, development partners, media and the community must unite to raise awareness and provide the necessary support to enable breastfeeding as the cornerstone of child nutrition and health. With collective efforts, Pakistan can move towards becoming a malnutrition-free society, fulfilling the right to a healthy and productive life for all its citizens.

The writer is director general of health services, Pakistan.