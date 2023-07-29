8 die as van falls into ravine near Babusar Top

MANSEHRA: Eight people were killed and several others injured when a van carrying tourists fell into a ravine at Gettidas area near Babusar Top, officials said on Friday.
They said that the vehicle caught fire after falling into the gorge while negotiating a sharp turn at Gettidas near Babusar Top. Eight people were killed and several others sustained injuries in the accident.
The personnel of the Rescue 1122, police and local volunteers rushed to the spot after learning about the incident. Women and children were also among the dead and the injured hailing from Sahiwal.
The injured were taken to the Regional Headquarters Hospital in Chilas.
Assistant Commissioner Chilas Sadaqat Ali said the accident was caused due to over-speeding. The official said that the vehicle was on its way from Gilgit to downtown via Kaghan valley.
Some of the injured were identified as Zahid, Rida, Urooj Fatima, Amina and Mohammad Zafar belonging to Sahiwal.
